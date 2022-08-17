North Port high-rise draws critics, but affordable housing on city's wish list

A proposed 175-unit apartment/carriage house project is the subject of a Thursday developer's workshop. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the North Port Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The developer of a North Port apartment project holds an informational workshop Thursday.

Amplo Capital, an Alabama firm, is looking to build a pod of 3- and 4-story high-rises, a fitness center and carriages houses at Pocatella Avenue and McKibben Drive off Sumter Boulevard near Tamiami Trail.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments