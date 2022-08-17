North Port high-rise draws critics, but affordable housing on city's wish list

NORTH PORT — The developer of a North Port apartment project holds an informational workshop Thursday.
Amplo Capital, an Alabama firm, is looking to build a pod of 3- and 4-story high-rises, a fitness center and carriages houses at Pocatella Avenue and McKibben Drive off Sumter Boulevard near Tamiami Trail.
The 175-unit project requires rezoning from commercial office/institutional to multi-family, Amplo Capital officials said.
A workshop Thursday will discuss the 11.7-acre project with some opposition expected. Two recent projects received negative feedback, including a public hearing before city commissioners.
Allain Hale, who lives near Pocatella and opposes the new project, argued traffic in the quiet area would create headaches.
“Ask any resident in Country Club Ridge if they think so,” Hale said of a nearby neighborhood.
North Port commissioners have been advocating affordable or workforce housing. Special hearings and possible tax incentives were talked about this summer. The city entertained container and tiny-home zoning, special exceptions for garage conversions, anything keeping people inside city limits.
However, those same commissioners agreed in July to not rezone 15.6 acres at Interstate 75 and Toledo Blade to allow a four-story, 224-unit residential complex. Opposition showed up for that hearing at City Hall. The developers would remake that project to fit current zoning, however, their lawyer said.
That same attorney, Jeff Boone in Venice, joins Amplo executives for the new workshop at 5 p.m. Thursday at the North Port Scout House.
The perception of renters, Boone said, had shifted, especially in Florida. People moving to the state can be unsure of where to live and will rent, or steep down payments on mortgages had pushed even those with high salaries into temporary shelter, Boone argued.
And monthly rents, he said, now push beyond $2,000.
“The housing market has changed dramatically in the last five years,” Boone said.
Hale was unswayed, though.
“The addition of hundreds of tenants filling the proposed 175 units will aggravate this situation,” he said.
