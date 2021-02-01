NORTH PORT — Brandon Johnson, the principal of North Port High School, will leave after this school year for an administrative position in the Sarasota County School District.
Johnson will be the district’s next Executive Director of Elementary Schools.
In a letter shared with district employees late last week, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen said, "I have no doubt that our elementary schools will be well-served by Mr. Johnson’s evident skill as a leader and his robust instructional background."
Prior to leading at North Port High, Johnson served as the principal of Lamarque Elementary School, the assistant principal at Brentwood Elementary School, an assistant principal intern at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, and an interim assistant principal at Emma E. Booker Elementary School, among other roles.
"Mr. Johnson will be a stellar addition to our district-level leadership team, and I look forward to seeing our elementary schools flourish even more under his care," Asplen said.
Johnson will begin his new role on July 1.
The move was one of several the superintendent announced Monday afternoon.
Assistant Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer Dr. Laura Kingsley will retire following a 35-year career. "Dr. Kingsley is a staunch, compassionate advocate for the needs of children and teachers, and she will be dearly missed," Asplen said in his email. "We wish her nothing but happiness as she enters this next exciting chapter of life.
Chris Renouf, the current Executive Director of Elementary Schools, has been appointed as Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer.
Harriet Moore will be serving as the school district’s first-ever Director of Innovation and Equity.
"Dr. Moore will be facilitating the implementation of cultural responsibility and training throughout the district; chairing the District Equity Committee; and guiding innovative approaches to different instructional delivery models — including virtual, blended, and face-to-face learning — for students, among other key responsibilities," Asplen wrote.
Moore, a product of Sarasota County Schools, is principal of McIntosh Middle School and will begin her new role on March 1.
