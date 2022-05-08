NORTH PORT — James Noonon wants to get more students out of the classroom at North Port High School to learn about nature.
That's why the social studies/biology teacher tends to a small farm behind the school where his students take care of five chickens, ducks, snakes and other reptiles.
"My goal is to get them away from the screens and outside to experience hands-on learning," Noonon said. "Teachers say their students' behavior has improved immensely — some of the kids have come completely out of their shells."
They also plant and take care of a garden every year.
The outdoor education class is an elective course for students in ninth through 12th grades. Students ages 18-21 in the "Enterprise Independence is Motion" deferred diploma program can also enroll in the one-semester course.
"I've been involved with the 4-H (a cooperative extension that provides experiences where young people learn by doing) program for years," Noonon said. "Last year, Principal (Shannon) Fusco approached me and said my outdoor learning experience could be a helpful outlet for kids in the behavior unit."
Behavioral teacher Johnathon Garmon said he has noticed a "100%" positive improvement in his students from last year to this year.
"Being involved in this has allowed them to have an outlet where they can come and de-escalate," Garmon said. "They really look forward to coming out here and it teaches them to do the right thing, and that carries back to the classroom. I think it gives them confidence, too, that they have a place where they feel comfortable being themselves and doing things they find interesting."
Dr. Amber Luke teaches students with special needs at the high school.
"I teach a class called career prep, where students can prepare for the world of work," Luke said. "This is an amazing experience for the students to come out and do meaningful things for the animals and build team skills as well as learn about responsibility — all of the tools for them to be successful in the workplace happen right here — and it's fun."
Luke also teaches an academic course for the students that focuses on biology and earth science, and much of what they are tested on can be learned at the outdoor class.
Students who have no interest in working with animals are assigned other tasks like working on solar projects or helping to weed and water the garden.
In the future, Noonon hopes to get more involved with community outreach. He currently works with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County and also master gardeners of Sarasota County.
The closest school building nearest to the farm area is the culinary class, which Noonon hopes to eventually involve in some "farm-to-table" events.
"We are looking for ways to make it a four-year course," he said.
Noonon has taken several students fishing in the pond behind the school. He places the fish in aquariums and monitors their behavior and eating patterns. At the end of the year, the fish are released back into the pond.
There are incubators in a small barn where students can watch quail eggs hatch, and an aquarium where students placed tadpoles in and are now fully grown frogs and toads. Along the acres of property behind the school buildings, there are bat houses and honey bee boxes, and Noonon plans to build duck coops for the wood ducks near the pond, to protect them from predators and weather.
Noonon lives less than a half mile from the school, so he visits the school each evening to feed and care for the animals — using his own money and personal time.
"I have a student who is planning to host an online garage sale fundraiser to help raise funds for food and supplies, but other than that, it all comes out of my pocket."
Noonon, who has taught at NPHS for 18 years, said the chickens will be re-homed for the summer months to a teacher who wants to keep them for the eggs.
His inspiration from this type of teaching comes from the book, "Last Child In the Woods."
"The hands-on stuff is really important, he said. "We've become way too separated from nature. I think we all need to reconnect. It's natural to be curious, and not just get our information from screens."
