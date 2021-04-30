Attention North Port High School seniors.
The nonprofit organization When All Else Fails is hosting the Kyle Kurtis Glam Boutique for those who will be attending the alternative prom set for May 22.
"We will be giving away free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry to NPHS seniors for the community prom," said Justin Willis, founder of When All Else Fails.
The site, at 5900 Pan American Blvd., Suite 201, North Port, will be open for the giveaway from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and again May 5 and May 7.
In-person ticket sales for the community prom will be for sale from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 3 and May 14 at the pavilion at the Morgan Family Community Center.
The nonprofit has scheduled the community prom for 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday, May 22 at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice.
Used formal dresses may be dropped off at Kyle Kurtis Salon and Spa, 1143 Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port.
For more information, call 941-218-0303 or search for When All Else Fails on Facebook.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
