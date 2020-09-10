NORTH PORT — A North Port High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported on the district dashboard Thursday afternoon.
As of Thursday, the district total is now at seven positive cases since school began Aug. 31.
According to the dashboard, three cases were at the elementary level, three at high school, and one combination case.
The district dashboard can be found on the district website at https://bit.ly/3hjZKHE and is updated at 3 p.m. daily. On Thursday, there were seven reported cases, up from five on Wednesday.
In Charlotte County, a positive student was reported at Charlotte Technical College by Charlotte County Public Schools on Wednesday.
This bring's Charlotte County's total to two cases in schools — the other was a student at Port Charlotte High school, reported Tuesday by the school district.
The Charlotte County school district maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which updates as cases in schools are confirmed by the Department of Health. The dashboard shows coronavirus cases for the last five days from the day accessed.
