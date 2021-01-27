NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Commissioners approved funds this week to help harden three schools that serve as hurricanes shelters — including North Port High School.
As part of a partnership with the Sarasota County School District, the county will provide $444,555 from to be used to retrofit North Port High School, Taylor Ranch Elementary School and Gulf Gate Elementary School in Sarasota.
Upgrades to the sites will include wind-impact protection for all windows, exterior mesh impact barriers protecting outdoor restrooms and stairways, and improved drainage systems.
North Port High School, which is already an evacuation center, will have windows, doors and frames replaced. Crews also will create an interior entrance to previously exterior bathrooms at North Port High.
"Ensuring Floridians are safe during disasters is our number one priority," said Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz. "I’m proud that we’ve been able to administer this grant to Sarasota County Schools to provide residents with a safe place to go during hurricanes."
In 2017, Sarasota County shelters were packed with evacuees during Hurricane Irma, including many from outside the area. The county sheltered about 20,000 people including some from Charlotte County, which has a shortage of hurricane shelters.
While the Venice Community Center was opened as an unofficial shelter for residents, the center was not adequate to handle more than a category 3 hurricane. The island of Venice is also vulnerable to water damage from storms.
The county completed an in-depth review of its storm response after Hurricane Irma, and identified a plan to prepare for future disasters.
In 2019, the state offered $1 million to the Sarasota School District through a shelter retrofit grant program. The school district has accepted the funding and has hired a contractor for the work. It is estimated the scope of work will conclude by the end of 2021.
