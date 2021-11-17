NORTH PORT — The community is invited to weave together the feel of a classic fairy tale and the fun of a mystery in need of solving this weekend at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
Support the talented thespians from North Port High School as they perform "'The Princess with No Name," produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama.
When a girl wakes up alone in a tower in the forest, she has no memory of her past. She can’t remember where she’s from or how she got there. She can’t even remember her own name. All alone, she embarks on a journey to recall her past.
"Along the way, she meets several fairy-tale characters — Hansel and Gretel, Rumpelstiltskin, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella and Rapunzel to name a few," said Dena Henderson, NPHS theater teacher and director of the production.
"Some are helpful and some dangerous, yet all have information that intertwines and helps our fair maiden recall her own story. Her quest to remember her true identity will keep everyone guessing to the happily ever after ending."
The students rehearsed in the classroom for this particular show, Henderson said.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets are available for purchase at the North Port Performing Arts Center box office at 6400 W. Price Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adult tickets are $8, student tickets are $5 and kids 6-and-under are free. For more information, visit www.nppaa.net.
