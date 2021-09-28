NORTH PORT — Did you ever wonder what was going on with the other kids at Hogwarts?
Not the ones involved in the deadly battles between good and evil in the houses of Gryffindor or Slytherin, but the wizarding students who slogged their way through the other, less-famous dormitories?
The North Port Performing Arts Center is the place to find out this weekend. The North Port High theater group is conjuring up "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic."
Based on the 2015 original play by New York-based playwright Matt Cox, the play is a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling, but from the perspective of the "Puffs" from Hogwarts School of Wizardry.
"For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain school of magic and fought evil," said Dena Henderson, NPHS theater teacher and director of the production.
"This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who also happened to be at the school," she explained.
Henderson said she had to sign an 8-page legal contract to get permission from those who had rights to the play, since it is a parody based on the Harry Potter books.
Like the original book series, which spawned a highly successful series of films and sequels that are still in the works, this production has its own "He who must not be named."
"We are not allowed to say 'Harry' and 'Potter' in the same sentence," Henderson said. "This is considered a parody, and the writers are protected."
There are more than 40 students involved in the production. Some of them are playing more than one character. The show is geared for teenagers and adults.
"There are some lines and jokes that young children would not understand, but it's still a show for families," Henderson said. "It's very funny, but is also has an incredible message."
Student performers include Jake Kearney, Morgan Rand, Aden Lillevold, Brenna Kavanagh, Charles Page, Emily McKelvy, Rachel Bullock, Michelle Zabalo, David Kottler, Zaccary Trimarco, Nathan Iqbal, Genevieve Devries, Julia Fritz, Grace Williams and Sami Knight.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd. Adult tickets are $10, students age 7 through 18 are $5, and children 6 and under are free. Tickets are sale on now and can be purchased by calling 941-426-8479 or toll free 1-866-406-7722 for outside the local area. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as one hour before the show.
For more information on upcoming performances, visit www.nppaa.net.
