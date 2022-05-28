NORTH PORT — Dustin Cohen’s view of human nature is simple: There are good and bad people, good people sometimes doing bad things, he says.
A North Port police officer with 14 years on the force, Cohen carried forward that awareness as the city’s new conservation officer, a position created by North Port City Commission.
Despite breaking records for home building, North Port has dozens of miles of ditches and thousands of backwood lots to stash construction and land debris, household junk, tires and garbage. There is also illegal off-roading, animal/livestock abuse, environmental violations such is unpermitted land clearing and the destruction of wildlife habitat.
Cleaning up after these lawbreakers costs taxpayers — $60,000 alone in landfill fees in two years. The city’s Road and Drainage District has, at minimum, one staffer collecting illegally dumped items daily, a spokesperson said.
Cohen was selected for the job in March. He also assists state and federal wildlife officers in their work.
But Cohen still runs into good people doing bad things, he said, including the woman with a rental van. She had left her junk in Yorkshire, North Port’s so-called Wild West. That maze of nothingness contains homeless camps — some with fencing, shelters and motion sensors — people firing guns or racing off-road vehicles.
Some of it is illegal, police report, though violators mostly are harmless.
Tracing the woman, she explained to Cohen that hard times had prompted her to empty the van on a public roadway, which can be a felony, depending on volume and circumstances. This excuse is used over and over, as landfill and gas costs skyrocket, he said he’s told.
“It is amazing what people will do when they think they can get away with it,” he said.
What Cohen does seems crazy. He’s to range more than 104 square miles, thousands of acres of it — golden for bad people doing bad things. The city in 2021 arrested several alleged violators dumping construction debris in Yorkshire, for instance. Cohen in two months had made seven such arrests. He uses trail cameras and other tools in his investigations.
“The city is so large, we need someone to deal with the environment,” Commissioner Jill Luke said.
Cohen explained his job Friday. He’d assist outside agencies tracking illegal trapping or hunting, for example, work Yorkshire on weekends, where riders arrive with off-road vehicles, he said. It had happened for years.
Most trails run along private property. But complaining landowners prompted North Port to step up enforcement.
But even law enforcement gets overwhelmed. An off-road event in Yorkshire in 2020 had thousands of participants, — stunt riders, food trucks, mud races, police reported. Cohen had so far documented riders from as far as Miami. Multiple social-media sites pitch North Port as an off-road mecca.
North Port countered by listing alternative off-roading venues at cityofnorthport.com/offroad to soften the suddenness of the new enforcement. Residents can also report environmental violations at seeclickfix.com, an independent platform.
“I’m out there full time to spread the word,” Cohen said.
