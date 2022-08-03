North Port hires Sarasota outreach official, Jason Bartolone started Monday

Bartolone

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — A former journalist and an outreach official with the city of Sarasota is North Port's new communications manager.

Jason Bartolone replaces Josh Taylor, who last month became the North Port Police Department's spokesperson. Madison Heid served in the interim and was named deputy communications manager.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments