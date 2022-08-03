North Port hires Sarasota outreach official, Jason Bartolone started Monday

NORTH PORT — A former journalist and an outreach official with the city of Sarasota is North Port's new communications manager.
Jason Bartolone replaces Josh Taylor, who last month became the North Port Police Department's spokesperson. Madison Heid served in the interim and was named deputy communications manager.
“There's an energy and appetite for doing things a little differently,” Bartolone said of the city's next phase. “I'm really excited about this opportunity.”
A New Jersey native, Bartolone was at daily newspapers before coming to Florida in 2005, he said. He worked at a Bradenton newspaper but in 2014 took a public outreach job with Sarasota County that “got my foot into a lot of different areas” of government services, he said.
The city of Sarasota was next. He had also squeezed in a run with patch.com, an online news gathering site, he said. Bartolone started with North Port on Monday. The job pays $105,000.
“I've been watching the city of North Port, watching what they do … I'm curious about it,” Bartolone said.
Bartolone will be busy, nonetheless, as the U.S. Census last year had North Port's population up 5.5% to nearly 80,000. It could reach 250,000 at build-out, city officials estimate. It is among the 10 fastest-growing American cities of 50,000-plus people, which means social issues and the uber-development that comes with it.
But North Port also has a boundary fight ahead. Supporters of what's called de-annexation want the city's Wellen Park neighborhoods and commercial districts shifted to unincorporated Sarasota County. It would be a first of such magnitude in Florida, likely meaning legal challenges, which an outreach specialist would explain to the public and the media. Over and over. The city also plans to replace its septic system with city sewer/water, which upsets some.
Wellen Park, which is also the Atlanta Braves baseball complex and a huge downtown district under construction, now accounts for 10% of city tax revenue. De-annexation foes include a North Port city commission candidate: Wellen Park's Phil Stokes, who in May survived a recall vote from a homeowner association position but would resign anyway, argues the West Villagers for Responsible Government don't represent the majority. That group had pushed for the boundary issue since 2020.
“God forbid it goes through,” Stokes said of de-annexation or a “divorce.”
A Florida appeals court hears that argument Aug. 16.
But North Port has low crime and millage rates had held, including the current cycle.
Taylor, a former television reporter and a Nokomis native, was North Port's outreach coordinator for several years. His role was elevated when the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and Brian Laundrie saga began last year. World media descended on North Port, the spotlight shining on a small town with little exposure to such crimes.
At the FBI's announcement of the discovery of Brian Laundrie's remains in a nearby public park, for instance, Taylor, with news helicopters circling and rubberneckers lining the roadway, faced a circus of reporters and social media hangers-on. He calmly introduced the Tampa agent leading the investigation. He was later credited with holding things together in a crazy few weeks.
Taylor had since assumed the public outreach role with North Port police, where he is “happy to help highlight what they do,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.