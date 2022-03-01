NORTH PORT — Some historians are asking North Port to document slices of its history. The problem is that some aren’t convinced of the authenticity of one site, the importance of the other.
The issue is about a reported turpentine still that was once on the Myakkahatchee Creek, and a rail bed that ran through North Port. Charlotte Harbor & Northern rail had a spur in a northeastern corner of the city, according to North Port Historic and Cultural Advisory Board documents in Thursday’s public hearing agenda.
The idea is to present facts to city commissioners, see in which direction they would move.
But whether a turpentine still ever existed, and whether anyone cares about an inconsequential rail spur with no surviving timber or iron, are the questions commissioners face at Thursday’s special meeting.
The turpentine still, for instance, “could have been a cattle crossing,” Commissioner Jill Luke said of evidence of such an operation. For places like Warm Mineral Springs’ spa, “there’s all sorts of historic proof … not on this,” she said the turpentine still.
Florida for decades extracted turpentine from pine trees. It’s thick and sticky byproduct, called pitch, was used on sailing ships and caulked boat timber. It also depleted pine forests. Turpentine production was second only to citrus for decades.
North Port in recent years commissioned a survey of the Myakkahatchee Creek, for instance. Using a 1948 aerial shot and other methods, that survey purported to show the area in question as “untouched by man-made infrastructure,” meaning no access roads along the waterway. Which would limit the possibility of cooking pine sap and shipping it, for example.
There were embedded bank timbers at the site, however, which North Port in recent years had cleared for flood control, a city spokesperson said. Those wood beams were possibly bridge supports for moving cattle … or for raw turpentine, depending on who is asked.
That same 1948 aerial overlay, said Bill Goetz, formerly with the North Port Historic and Cultural Advisory Board, indicated a dock-like structure along Myakkahatchee Creek, perhaps for loading trucks or containers.
No matter, Goetz added, doing better at recognizing agreed-upon historic places should be a city goal.
“Giving our city its sense of place and a cultural heritage that is unique to our cityscape,” Goetz wrote in a lengthy document on preserving North Port’s history. “A history spanning 14,000 years!”
Thursday’s public hearing is at City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. It begins at 1 p.m. City Hall had re-opened to the public and there are no pandemic restrictions.
