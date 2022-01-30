NORTH PORT — Rules seem to be suggestions in Yorkshire.
Homeless camps, squatters, even those claiming themselves as sovereign citizens will reside in that still wild end of North Port.
Yorkshire is an endless maze of moonscape streets and trees on the far side of Interstate 75, with Yorkshire Street winding through it. There are no water lines, no electric wires. It’s incorrectly called the Wild West — as it is in east North Port — and other unprintable terms related to police sweeps in Yorkshire over the years.
Yorkshire is also popular with legit off-roaders, rogue groups staging illegal off-roading festivals … and the homeless, some wrapping plastic fencing around a parcel, posting trespasser warnings and hunkering down.
Yorkshire’s neighbors will report random gunfire, a kid on an ATV racing across their property, according to police. A European buyer just spent $1.8 million to buy 390 acres in Yorkshire.
Who and why were unexplained at the sale in November, however.
Even the police travel in pairs when checking up on Yorkshire.
In was in Yorkshire on Wednesday that a team with North Port’s Youth & Community Services division found themselves. Officer Mike Mills and Jasmine Waltz, a civilian homeless case manager with the division, were conducting a point-in-time, or PIT, count, a survey of the city’s homeless.
The annual count is to track chronic street people and to bring federal dollars to nonprofits to help them. In Sarasota and Manatee counties, that’s the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.
North Port in 2020 counted fewer than 10 homeless, which those close to the issue describe as absurd. Up to 100 homeless people, regulars and transients, are in the city, according to those tracking that population. Maybe more. A North Port church alone counted 50 men, women, a few kids and a dog at Christmas dinner.
Which is why the pair were in Yorkshire.
Mills mostly checked on the homeless, logging them in his mind. He was accompanying Waltz, who was getting them into the system, perhaps steering them back on their feet, she said.
“Hello,” Mills yelled into a Yorkshire encampment barricaded by a fence draped in canvas. A mishmash of wood, wire and chain block fence sidings. On it are posted warnings, a blinking motion-sensor to the side, and the eerie feel of not really being welcomed somewhere.
The effect is haunting in the dark and damp morning.
Mills said the property owner had allowed the encampment, which puts North Port Code Enforcement at work to gig the owner for violations, if any exist.
A second hello brought forth a man smoking a cigarette. What he lived in in that shaded compound was shielded by scrub and palm trees, some of the trunks painted festively, like a tiki bar. A giant round mirror leaned against a tree. It had the off-grid feel of post-COVID America.
The man, 44 and had lost a home due to fire, he said, is cooperative upon learning Waltz and Mills only wanted his name and a few details for the PIT survey. He seemed nice, a bit frazzled by the suddenness of a tall armed cop and a woman in a police pullover asking questions.
But just as the man peered backward, telling Mills that only his girlfriend was on the grounds, asleep, another man emerged from that same gloom. He, too, puffed a smoke, sat on a tree stump and scrolled a cellphone. He was layered in dirt, head-to-toe, his boots cracked at the seams. He would sneak a peek as the other man completed the PIT survey.
The first man urged the seated man to do the same, a subtle message passing between the pair as Mills watched, ever a cop who nonetheless had made himself switch modes from police detective to officer voluntarily assigned to a homeless unit.
Mills informed that man the survey brings money to Sarasota County, helps those in similar circumstances. The survey asks basic questions about that person’s homeless status, how long, what benefits would help, whether COVID-19 had cause his or her displacement.
Volunteers in teams crisscrossed Manatee and Sarasota counties this week to collect PIT surveys, awarding those completing them with a bag that doubles as a backpack of black socks, a toothbrush, comb and a booklet where to find help.
Millions of dollars are at stake in the PIT count.
South County had long been under counted, according to advocates. This year promised to be different, they insist.
“Know what I’m saying?” Mills asked the second man in describing the team’s goal Wednesday. Homeless for about 18 months, the man nodded yes and pulled on his cigarette, apologized for the peanut butter in his beard.
“Protein, you know,” he added, the joke drifting off with the stream of smoke he blew.
Bonnie Saxman had enlisted herself and others with On The Spot, a nonprofit whose staff administers medical aid to the area’s homeless.
Her group, she said, in the PIT survey would see 50 to 60 men and women just in Englewood, treating them for day-labor injuries, cuts or gashes from simply living outside. The group in their orange Subaru had gained the confidence of some homeless, she said, which could help in the point-in-time tally.
“Get some true numbers this time,” Saxman had said.
