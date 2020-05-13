NORTH PORT — The man accused of murdering a woman in his North Port home is in the Sarasota County Jail.
Robert Parolisi, 48, is charged with second-degree murder and is in jail without bond.
Parolisi shot 39-year-old Amber Shildneck in his Halbulm Street home May 1, according to court records. Parolisi left his home and headed north on Interstate 75, where he was apprehended by Alachua County deputies more than three hours later.
Parolisi reportedly refused to get out of his car and had waved a firearm. Both sides of the highway were closed for hours as a result of the standoff. Five hours later, Parolisi surrendered to Alachua County deputies. No one was hurt in the standoff.
Parolisi was booked into the Alachua County jail where he was held without bond.
Initially, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, who handles extraditions said Parolisi would not immediately be extradited back to the county due to the pandemic. To be extradited, the North Port Police Department would have to make a special request to do so.
According to spokesperson for the sheriff's office Kaitlyn Perez, "the NPPD initially made a request a few days ago for a special transport. We denied the request in accordance with the recommendations set forth right now by the Florida Sheriffs Association."
However, Sheriff Tom Knight spoke with Sheriff Darnell out of Alachua County Tuesday, and they agreed to a special transport, Perez said.
"We went and picked him and up and now he is in our custody," she said.
According to Shildneck's friends, the pair reportedly had an on-and-off again romantic relationship for over a decade.
His arraignment is scheduled for June 26.
