NORTH PORT— The man accused of shooting a woman to death in his North Port home will not immediately be extradited back to Sarasota County, according to police.
Robert A. Parolisi, 48, was in the Alachua County Jail on Thursday. He's being held on a warrant from the North Port Police Department. Parolisi is accused of killing 39-year-old North Port resident Amber Shildneck in his home on the 2300 block of Halblum Street around 6 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Parolisi and Shildneck had a previous relationship, her friends and family members have said. Paroilisi had asked her to the house to get two pets, a turtle and a cat, according to her friend, Ellaina Miller-Klinger.
Parolisi left his home before police arrived Friday night and drove north on Interstate 75. A few hours later, Alachua County deputies pulled him over near Gainesville, Florida. He waved a gun at a deputy, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. Deputies also learned he was wanted and possibly had more weapons, and refused to get out of his vehicle.
After a five-hour standoff that shut down the interstate for most of the night, Alachua deputies talked Parolisi into coming out of his car and booked him into the Alachua County Jail.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the agency which handles extradition, because of the pandemic, Parolisi will remain in Alachua County for the time being, unless the North Port Police Department makes a special request.
Due to the pandemic, transports are limited now, said Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Information regarding the autopsy cannot be released at this time because the case is still actively being investigated, the Sarasota County medical examiner Russell Vega said.
