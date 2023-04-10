NORTH PORT — April 11 will forevermore be known as Gene Matthew’s Day in North Port.
Matthews, known for many years as “Mr. North Port,” is adding another honor to his legacy.
North Port city officials presented Matthews with the official “Key to the City” at Tuesday morning’s City Commission meeting.
City mayor Barbara Langdon said Matthews truly deserves the honor.
“The Key to the City is an honor bestowed upon esteemed residents symbolizing outstanding civic contributions — and Gene and his wife, Lorraine, have given so much to this community, making it what it is today,” Langdon said.
Langdon read a certificate of recognition written by Sarasota County commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who was unable to attend the presentation.
“To recognize Gene Matthew’s 50 years of service in Sarasota County, his advocation in the business communities and the community at large in Sarasota County, and the city of North Port, this certificate is in appreciation for all his dedication and hard work.”
In addition to serving as a Sarasota County commissioner from 1993 to 1996, Matthews also served on the Sarasota County School Board as well as serving on the North Port Chamber of Commerce business and economic development committees.
He was named North Port “Business Man of the Year” in 1992.
The Boys & Girls Club in North Port was named after Matthews in 1997.
City commissioner Deborah McDowell also submitted an application for a proclamation to be made in Matthew’s honor.
Each commissioner read a part of the proclamation.
“Gene and Lorraine opened an independent Allstate insurance agency in 1982, which became a second generation North Port business in 1999. He helped start the city’s first newspaper — the North Port News,” the proclamation read.
Former city commissioner Jill Luke commented after the presentation.
“When I came to this city in 2009, Gene was one of the first people I met,” Luke said. “He is a true legacy who helped establish this city, and I will always refer to him as my surrogate father.”
Matthews has been recognized as the North Port Citizen of the Year, the North Port Business Man of the Year, and the first North Port Chamber of Commerce Business Advocate of the Year.
In 2008, the North Port city commission proclaimed Matthews to be officially known as “Mr. North Port.”
“Today, his devotion to the children of North Port — the future of North Port — continues as an advisory member,” Langsdon said.
A presentation on the new Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club by Bill Sadlo, Boys & Girls Club CEO, followed the ceremony.
The new state of the art facility will cost $4.5 million dollars — of which $2.8 million has already been raised.
“There will be a new teen center, a culinary kitchen so kids can learn about the art of cooking, and a safer building on the same premises as the current one exists,” Sadlo said.
Hurricane Ian had devastating effects on the Boys & Girls Club buildings on Biscayne Drive. Portables currently exist on the property so the organization can continue to serve families.
“The club has been a staple in this community for years,” said commissioner Pete Emrich. “My children went there and my grandchildren spend time there. It’s a phenomenal place and very well needed.”
