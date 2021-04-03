North Port honors its firefighters, retiring emergency manager

NORTH PORT — The city's Fire Rescue units recognized staffers of the year and its retiring Division Chief of Emergency Management this week.
“It's an exceptional honor,” Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus said of peer-driven recognition in the 130-person, six station-house department.
Capt. Dave Ingalls: Staff Employee of the Year
Ingalls is the EMS training captain. He also curates protocol testing, teaches to community organizations, assists with community outreach and much more.
Ingalls, who is from New Hampshire, came to the Venice area as a teenager. He graduated from the Fire Academy in 1993 and spent nine years volunteering at the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department. He began with North Port Fire Rescue in 2000 as a firefighter/EMT. Since then, he’s moved up the ranks — paramedic, lieutenant, battalion chief, and has been in his current position for two years.
Ingalls was previously North Port Fire Rescue's 2005 Firefighter of the Year and 2009 Officer of the Year. He has a daughter, Emily, and a son, Owen. In his free time, he hikes, golfs and cruises around in his Jeep.
Lt. Josh Clements: North Port Fire Rescue Officer of the Year
In the nomination, co-workers touted his strong leadership skills, strong desire to train, as well as being a valuable resource to other line officers. He was awarded the NPFR Firefighter of the Year in 2015.
Clements is a 13-year veteran with North Port Fire Rescue and works “C” shift at Station 84. His fire service career started in 2005 with the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Emergency Services from the University of Florida. He graduated from Venice High School in 2003. Clements and wife, Amber, have two children: daughter, Ashlyn, and son, Declan.
Anthony Morandi: Firefighter of the Year
In the nomination, Morandi's work ethic, passion for fire service, and his ability and desire to train his co-workers were a common theme.
Firefighter/EMT Morandi is assigned to Station 86 "A" shift in the Wellen Park area. He started with the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department and was hired at North Port Fire Rescue six years ago. He is part of the first group of drivers/engineers completing the new program almost two years ago. He is an active member in the department and takes part in new hire orientation, live fire, technical rescue, and the driver/engineer programs. The best part of his job, he said, is mentoring firefighters, watching them succeed and passing that knowledge on to them. He is a Venice native and works part-time at the family plumbing company in Nokomis, spending his free time on the water.
Eric Tiefenthaler: Emergency Manager, retiree (April 2)
Division Chief Tiefenthaler has been with North Port Fire Rescue for more than 27 years as a firefighter/EMT, firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant, and then division chief. He also served as the liaison for North Port at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center for more than 10 years.
Tiefenthaler is a U.S. Navy combat veteran, serving from 1987-1991 in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He is moving to Orlando to be closer to his kids and grandchildren.
