NORTH PORT — North Port honored a former police sergeant and later department chaplain Mike Saxton at a church memorial Monday.

Saxton died May 10. Authorities stated a heart attack was the cause.

A North Port police honor guard escorted Saxton's remains from Gendron Funeral and Cremation Services to the Fellowship Church South Biscayne campus in an afternoon observance.

The 51-year-old retired policeman is survived by his wife, Kati Broome Saxton, along with his children.

He had served as the department’s chaplain since 2019.

Saxton had also served as associate pastor at New Hope in North Port and opened a branch of that ministry called New Hope of Venice.

“His loss is shocking and saddening. Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends as we go through this grieving process,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a May 10 statement. 

