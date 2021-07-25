featured North Port house fire under investigation where body was found By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Jul 25, 2021 Jul 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Port and state authorities are investigating an early morning house fire where a dead person was found inside, according to a North Port Police Department report. FACEBOOK PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — North Port and state authorities are investigating an early morning house fire where a dead person was found inside, according to a North Port Police Department report.North Port Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Electra Avenue in North Port.At that time, the house was "75% involved" (meaning 75% of the home was on fire), and fire was burning through the roof.Around 9 a.m. Sunday, NPPD representatives reported that they were successful in extinguishing the fire.Fire Marshal detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.Authorities told The Daily Sun that there were no updates as of 11 a.m. The site of the house is an "extremely active and ongoing investigation," authorities said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now CCSO deputy arrested for stalking woman in North Port NPPD: Charlotte deputy arrested on stalking charges North Port humor video targets stinky subject -- dog poo Mute that virtual mic, North Port commissioner berates colleagues North Port narrows city manager finalists to 3 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now CCSO deputy arrested for stalking woman in North Port NPPD: Charlotte deputy arrested on stalking charges North Port humor video targets stinky subject -- dog poo Mute that virtual mic, North Port commissioner berates colleagues North Port narrows city manager finalists to 3 Calendar
