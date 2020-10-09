NORTH PORT — Internet service to the north end of the city was expected to be restored Friday, a spokesperson for Frontier Communications said.
Residents in the North Port Estates area had reported sudden losses of service in the last two weeks. Nearly 100 customers with Frontier reportedly lost their connections. But when calls to the city and Frontier failed to produce results, some residents vocalized their frustrations on social media and other outlets.
“No one’s doing anything,” John Favere, North Porter living off Tropicana Boulevard, said Friday. “I’ve called the city, called (the provider), and no one showed up. Who’s going to protect us?”
What happened was simple, according to a spokespeson for Frontier.
“Frontier Communications crews are working to repair a damaged cable that disrupted service to some customer locations in North Port,” said Bob Elek, a director of public relations for the firm’s south region. “Our splicing crew has restored service to 55 of the 96 affected customers and we expect to have the remaining customers back in service today (Friday). We thank our customers for their patience as we work to complete the repairs.”
Still, Favere was upset with a perceived lack of outreach. He even phoned city hall, called City Attorney Amber Slayton and the mayor’s office. Debbie McDowell expressed empathy but said there are limits on government.
And the city’s vice mayor said internet disruptions or poor connections in the North Port Estates had been an ongoing issue.
“We try to do what we can,” Jill Luke said. “But it’s not going to be anything instant.”
