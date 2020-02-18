North Port K-9 vehicle damaged in fire, no injuries
PHOTO PROVIDED

North Port fire crews are at North Port Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, dousing a vehicle fire that had threatened a police K-9 unit. No injuries and a cause of the fire is yet determined to the white SUV, police report. The officer had made a traffic stop when the SUV engine area began smoking, police said. The K-9 Jett and his handler escaped. Expect slight traffic delays and reroutes as crews mop up the scene dispatched about 30 minutes ago. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments