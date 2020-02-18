North Port fire crews are at North Port Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, dousing a vehicle fire that had threatened a police K-9 unit. No injuries and a cause of the fire is yet determined to the white SUV, police report. The officer had made a traffic stop when the SUV engine area began smoking, police said. The K-9 Jett and his handler escaped. Expect slight traffic delays and reroutes as crews mop up the scene dispatched about 30 minutes ago.
breaking
North Port K-9 vehicle damaged in fire, no injuries, expect minor delays
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
NASCAR Standings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.