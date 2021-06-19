NORTH PORT — One child learned of the contest from a scouting friend. Another from her science teacher. And a third on a social media posting.
Collectively, Derek Foster, 12, Lilly King, 11, and Gustavo Natal-Ocasio, 13, ran with that information, enrolling in a geocaching-like game to find North Port tortoise burrows. It was sponsored by North Port Friends of Wildlife, a local nonprofit.
The trio located the burrows, confirmed those with photos and uploaded the details on a city app that tracks wildlife.
North Port uses the information on its North Port Habitat Sightings in construction surveys, and to track tortoises, listed as a “threatened” species. The critters are also defined as keystone species, as their burrows provide homes to other animals such as snakes and rodents.
Foster had 50 verified findings, King 48, and Natal-Ocasio 18. Burrow-hunters kept off private property and had adults tagging along.
“One, it was exercise, and two, it was helping the animals,” Lilly King said.
Foster, who this year will be a seventh-grader, King, a sixth-grader, and Natal-Ocasio, an eighth-grader, each get $50 and a “Junior Wildlife Officer” certificate in a Tuesday ceremony at city hall. Commissioners will congratulate them, as well.
The contest ran April 1 though May 26, was open to any North Port child 17 and under. Fewer than 10 enrolled, said Savannah White, the city's environmental specialist.
“I thought it was great,” she said of the most assertive of that grouping.
North Port Friends of Wildlife is a chapter of Friends of Sarasota County Parks. The burrow event was linked to Gopher Tortoise Day, which is April 10 in Florida, said Marianne Mohr, a Friends member whose idea it was for the contest.
“We were really happy to be involved,” she said. “And it is a cute little mix of kids.”
Gopher tortoises are native in North Port. They motor about, dig deep burrows to nest and keep cool. Holes are shoveled by the hind legs, sand piled around the openings. It is illegal to touch one, though well-meaning motorists in heavy traffic clear them from roadways (place them streetside in the direction they're moving).
The critters use their backyard like a four-lane highway, said Katie King, Lilly's mom. Her daughter, she added, had named turtles and tortoises as a younger child.
“She spies them everywhere,” Katie King said.
With 50 sightings, Derek Foster led the others. With dreams of performing and becoming a genetic scientist, Derek is also a Boy Scout heading to a summer camp next week.
It was “really, really good” loading his findings on the North Port Habitat Sightings app, he said. Tortoise burrows, he added, are kept confidential on the app.
Ivys Ocasio, Gustavo's mom, said her son had since considered a career in wildlife management.
Was he excited in the quest for burrows, she was asked.
“Oh, yes,” she said. “Very.”
The North Port Habitat Sightings app is at cityofnorthport.com. Tuesday's city commission hearing that includes the tortoise event begins at 6 p.m. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.