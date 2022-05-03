NORTH PORT — The year was 1972. Gas was 36 cents, your pay averaged $7,100.
While those things are gone, the North Port Kiwanis Club from the same era survives. The city on Thursday honors the group with a proclamation naming May as Kiwanis Club of North Port 50th Anniversary Month.
Anywhere issues or needs had surfaced, North Port's Kiwanians appeared, said Wanda Korte, a past president.
“And if the club couldn't help, people in it did,” she said.
While North Port was just sprouting in 1972, its Kiwanians hit the ground running, Korte and other insisted Tuesday. Its members delivered a small army of volunteers, time and cash to such projects as park pavilions and a Boy Scout clubhouse.
They ran back-to-school expos, kid fishing tournaments, the Little Miss North Port program, a schools' project with local police called Do the Right Thing, lobbied for a hospital before state lawmakers, sponsored a project for couples to renew their wedding vows.
“Oh, man, we had a blast,” said Vanessa Carusone, the city's former mayor and a North Port Kiwanian from the 1990s. “We did tons and tons of things (for the city).”
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is one of the club's centerpiece achievements. Working with the city's Social Services division, its members had collected and given emergency supplies.
The program is a North Port Kiwanis Signature Project, statewide picked for its impact. It competes among small Kiwanis clubs nationally on June 8.
“Lots of things have been done by Kiwanians,” said Korte, who with husband Bud and fellow members raised $150,000 to restore the Scout House in Dallas White Park.
The Kiwanis Club of North Port celebrates its 50 years in a dinner-dance on May 15. Details are at 941-457-4404. The club's website is kiwanisclubofnorthport.org. Members meet Wednesdays at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
