NORTH PORT — Always have your mind in the gutter? Have some spare time?
The 2022 North Port Leadership class has pinned down Treasure Lanes for a perfect (and cool) afternoon fundraiser to benefit nonprofits in the community.
A “Clash of the Businesses Bowling Tournament” is set for 1 to 4 p.m. July 23 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Businesses will compete for the top three coveted Corporate Bowling Tournament Trophies they can display at their businesses for a year.
Money raised from the fundraiser will benefit local nonprofits such as Family Promise, Caribbean American Cultural Connections, When All Else Fails, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Dollars for Mammograms, North Port Art Center and the North Port Police Department K-9 unit.
“Our goal is to raise money to help as many nonprofits in the community,” Leadership North Port 2022 Class President Tricia Bramble said. “This can range from providing housing like Family Promise, to assisting with paying rent, buying supplies, or help to get through grief, or even keep the art in the community alive. It creates a much more productive and enriching environment for us all to live in and in turn boosts the economy.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Food and beverage sponsors are sought as well as team sponsors ($250) and lane sponsors ($125).
Team sponsors include four players entered into the tournament, and each player will receive three hours of bowling, shoes, a raffle ticket, food and three beverage tickets — choice of beer, wine, soda, water or lemonade.
Lane sponsors will receive a company or team name sign displayed on a sponsored lane.
There will also be a silent auction and raffle.
Spectators are welcome. There are a few spots open for those who want to bowl.
“Save the date and let’s roll,” said Michele Moore, a member for North Port Leadership class on 2020. “Help us help as many nonprofits as possible.”
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of the community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
