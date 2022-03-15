NORTH PORT — There are still wild parts of Florida, and you don't have to go far to see them.
As the state's trees and pasturelands vanish — 3.8 million single-family houses were built statewide last year — some green stuff lingers.
Proof is along the North Port Connector, a biking and walking pathway section of the countywide Legacy Trail.
North Port's 4.5-mile link that loops through Deer Prairie Creek, along Interstate 75 to a Price Boulevard trailhead should be usable this fall, a spokesperson said.
The bigger picture is Florida's rails-to-trails movement of walking and biking choices. Many are converted rail lines, hundreds of miles crisscrossing the state, linking cities, providing transport alternatives, drawing visitors and eco-tourists.
The full length of the Legacy Trail last year logged some 525,000 users, for example.
Sarasota County’s Legacy Trail is a park, its foundation a former railroad corridor purchased for about $12 million. A $65 million countywide bonding mechanism was granted by voters in 2018. It is so popular that motion devices had been added along the trail to count daily users, an accounting tool for the money proffered by taxpayers.
The North Port Connector link broke ground last summer. Some pathways are completed, others grooved and awaiting gravel or asphalt.
A bridge that will cross a drainage canal at Price Boulevard is under construction.
North Port's stretch of the Legacy Trail traverses some treed canopy, open spaces of scrub and trees, wildlife and the whistling wind, said Sharon Donovan, a Friends of the Legacy Trail-North Port coordinator, increasingly rare flora and fauna.
Trail entrances will be at Price Boulevard and to the north at the Forbes Trail entrance at Deer Prairie Creek Preserve. Road lanes and trails along Border and Edmondson roads define the North Port Connector.
“Very quiet and peaceful,” Donovan said of the full stretch.
The North Port Connector down the road will join the Price Boulevard trailhead to Warm Mineral Springs. Funding for that remains unclear, however. North Port had committed nearly $30 million to refurbish Warm Mineral Springs, a state historic place. The North Port Connector was in the conversation as commissioners debated Warm Mineral Springs' future.
Public pathways “are not cheap,” said North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell, an advocate for the connector.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.