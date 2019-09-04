NScollection090519a

American Legion Post 254's Bonnie Burrone and Post Commander Sam Taylor arrange donated items on the table at post Wednesday. The Legion at 6648 Taneytown St., is collecting items to send to Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

NORTH PORT — They didn't even wait for Hurricane Dorian to pass when they put out the word for help.

And ever since North Port's American Legion Post 254 members made their first Facebook posts Monday, the donations for the Bahamas have been pouring in.

"When we saw the results of the storm, we started posting on Facebook that we would be a collection point," Post Commander Sam Taylor said Wednesday.

The damage to the Bahamas caused by category 5 Hurricane Dorian is still being assessed, but by all accounts the situation is catastrophic. Survivors of the hurricane need the basics of food, clothing and shelter to start rebuilding their lives.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, there were so many cans of food, boxes of noodles, jars of peanut butter and cleaning supplies items at the Legion that the volunteers began stacking them under and around the large folding table.

Bonnie Burrone said the post could use lots more. She said she has a truck and trailer all lined up to load and haul the donations. Once the trailer is filled, it will head across the state to charter boats that will take the donations to some of the smaller, out-of-the way communities in the Bahamas island chain.

The Legion is at 6648 Taneytown St. in the North Port Estates area. Items can be dropped off daily from noon to 6 p.m. If someone has a donation and can't get to the Legion, they may call the post 941-423-7311 to arrange for a pickup. Check the post's website, americanlegion254.us or their Facebook page for updated information.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments