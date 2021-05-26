NORTH PORT — Mining phosphate in DeSoto County would impact people downstream, including those living in North Port.
So, city commissioners on Tuesday agreed a letter to DeSoto commissioners was in order, “a friendly 'we're here,'” Commissioner Debbie McDowell said.
The idea was confirming that North Port had concerns and questions about dredging phosphate. The Mosaic Co. hopes to eventually mine at least 14,054 acres in DeSoto County, near tributaries of the Peace River.
The fertilizer firm was denied a permit to rezone farmland to industrial mining mine in 2018. But in arbitration, Mosaic and DeSoto County agree that a rezoning application would be allowed by 2023.
It's a concern because the Peace River is where the Peace River Regional Water Supply Authority gets water for its bulk customers, which include Charlotte County, DeSoto County and North Port.
Mosaic in the interim holds workshops for engineers to explain the mining process. The next workshop is June 29, and North Port wanted its letter delivered before that Tuesday, said Commissioner Alice White, who placed the item on this week's agenda.
North Port had sent a similar letter to DeSoto County in 2018.
“Because it does affect our water supply,” White said of a letter proposal, which would include questions about Mosaic's funding and maintenance of sludge ponds or gypstacks, possible testing of downstream waters that reach into Sarasota County, eventually feeding into Charlotte Harbor.
A desire to know more about the causes and consequences of a gypsum stack breach at Piney Point in Manatee County had led DeSoto County commissioners to delay a workshop with Mosaic. That was rescheduled for June 29.
The session addresses water quality and water-quality monitoring, key concerns because major Peace River tributary Horse Creek runs through the west DeSoto tract Mosaic wants to strip mine. And Horse Creek feeds into the Peace, which flows south into Charlotte County and empties into Charlotte Harbor.
And while Mosaic had no connection to the breach, its engineers provided technical expertise in fixing the Piney Point problem. That affected the availability of some representatives slated to make presentations at the workshop.
“What happens well north (of us), affects us,” said Elizabeth Wong, North Port's stormwater manager who represents the city at Mosaic hearings.
