Friends helps

The Friends of the North Port Library has  a small bookshop in the lobby where volunteers sell books, magazines, DVDs and other items to support programs at the library. The Friends accept donations of materials, but could use some help staffing the store and doing other volunteer work.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — Do you have a few hours a week to volunteer at the library?

The Friends of the North Port Library is facing the possibility of dissolving, according to Kathleen Therrien, longtime member of the group.


