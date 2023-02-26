NORTH PORT — Do you have a few hours a week to volunteer at the library?
The Friends of the North Port Library is facing the possibility of dissolving, according to Kathleen Therrien, longtime member of the group.
“We need the community to step up and volunteer for the organization,” Therrien said. “Folks complain when the bookstore is closed — but they don’t want to volunteer to help keep it open.”
Therrien said the few volunteers the group does have are spending much of their time recovering from Hurricane Ian damage.
“We need an event coordinator to prepare ideas for fundraisers as well as a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary,” she said. “This organization was started by concerned citizens more than 40 years ago. It is now in danger of dying on the vine from inattention.”
A membership coordinator is also needed.
“We are really in a shambles right now in that we don’t have enough officers for a quorum,” Therrien said. “We would like enough volunteers to cover two three-hour shifts a day for six days a week. Right now, we only have seven volunteers.”
There was recently a county-sponsored meeting at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota.
“It was informational for Friends groups,” Therrien said. “I learned that only 1.2% of county tax money goes to the library system. Therefore, each library depends on Friends groups and the Library Foundation of Sarasota County to augment their budgets.”
The North Port Library is at 13800 Tamiami Trail.
If you’d like to help, send an email to northportfriends@gmail.com for more details or search for the “Friends of the North Port Library” page on Facebook.
Both are monitored daily by Therrien.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
