NORTH PORT — City staff are looking for public input on future plans for hurricane resilience.
North Port will be hosting a Hurricane Resilience Workshop on May 2, partnering with Olson Group, Ltd. to plan out future storm preparations.
NORTH PORT — City staff are looking for public input on future plans for hurricane resilience.
North Port will be hosting a Hurricane Resilience Workshop on May 2, partnering with Olson Group, Ltd. to plan out future storm preparations.
“While we continue to recover from the historic effects Hurricane Ian had on North Port, it’s important that we capture the lessons learned and work to improve our ability to respond to future threats,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said in a Friday news release.
The workshop will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Morgan Family Community Center.
North Port is also planning to hold a Hurricane Expo on May 13, which will connect local residents with information and resources from regional organizations.
North Port Emergency Manager Mike Ryan said the city is committing to taking a holistic approach to storm preparation as the beginning of hurricane season approaches in June.
"We know Ian is a fresh memory," Ryan said Wednesday.
Residents are advised to have seven days' worth of nonperishable food and water on hand, in case of power loss or store closures.
Ryan also advised that residents plan ahead for where they are going if a storm passes over the area.
Sarasota County and North Port do have local emergency shelters, but those are generally used as last-resort locations. Planning to stay with family or in hotels further away from the storm area is advised.
Some shelters may also suffer damage leading up to the storm, making them less unusable for the duration.
Ryan also cautioned that flooding is a general risk, regardless of whether a home is located in a FEMA-designated flood zone. Home owners are cautioned to retain flood insurance.
It is also worthwhile to take notations of property, in case records of what was there before the storm becomes relevant for insurance claims.
"Take inventory of your home," Ryan said.
Ryan also noted that many North Port residents are still recovering from Ian with damaged homes. He added that the city is proactively seeking input on where resiliency is needed and which areas need support if a hurricane comes again.
North Port is also keeping an eye on vulnerable construction areas, such as the ongoing roadwork on U.S. 41 near Wellen Park.
"We're working to keep those roadways open," Ryan said.
Local residents can learn more about hurricane preparedness by visiting the Family Disaster Preparedness page on the North Port website.
Those interested in learning about local evacuation routes can contact Emergency Management at (941) 429-7900.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.