NORTH PORT — The pandemic had slugged the city's budget; almost $3 million in unexpected cuts last year, as shared tourism dollars and other cash streams dried suddenly.
So commissioners on Tuesday will discuss what's called alternative revenue sources, or extra fees added to services such as water and sewer or electricity. State rules allow towns and counties to collect up to 10% on some services. Your $100 water bill would run $110 if the full 10% was applied, for example. There are no added water fees currently.
Sarasota, Venice and unincorporated Sarasota County have such fees on water and sewer, electricity and natural gas. Sarasota also charges 4 cents per gallon on fuel oil and kerosene. Longboat Key assesses no extra fees to its taxpayers.
North Port also collects nearly $1 million this year from Florida Power & Light in so-called franchise fees.
But alternative revenue could ease pandemic damages. Acting City Manager Jason Yarborough introduced the idea last April, with commissioners ordering a report. That will be discussed at Tuesday's 6 p.m. meeting. It's at the back of a lengthy agenda, however.
North Port this budget cycle also has some $1.5 million in added costs from an expired recreation agreement with Sarasota County. COVID-19 will likely continue to impact Florida budgets, and inflation marches on.
Fee increases, Mayor Jill Luke said, could ease things, or “pretty much on the backs of those who pay” for services.
North Port in September had a $50 million general fund budget, with $150 million in total spending. Commissioners ending that cycle had also reduced the millage by a few percentage points, however. But there were no worker layoffs and the final vote to balance the budget ended almost with sighs of relief.
Fiscal budgets run Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. North Port begins the 2021-2022 budgeting cycle in late March. Leadership supplies its costs and plans; commissioners vote on a final package. The public will chime in.
But the coronavirus hasn't ended, which is likely to further impact city finances. And North Port has an open-ended shortfall of some $700,000 at its new Aquatic Center, all reasons to examine alternative sources, Commissioner Debbie McDowell agreed, cautioning that some fees are user based.
“(You're) not using it, you're not paying for it,” she said, adding that of all Sarasota County communities, North Port remains affordable.
But higher government costs would anger some, including John Meisel, who lives in Wellen Park and chairs a group pushing for deannexation from North Port. Commissioners last year, he said, raided cash reserves and decided against worker layoffs.
There's a “train wreck heading right for them,” Meisel said of North Port finances. “It's another example of fiscal irresponsibility.”
McDowell cautioned that public hearings and state approval would push timelines for changes into next year.
“It's a whole process to learn more,” she added.
North Port city hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. Tuesday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. Social-distancing rules apply, or it can be viewed on YouTube.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
