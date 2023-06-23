James Michael Holland

James Michael Holland

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

NORTH PORT — A man was charged with 40 counts of possessing obscene material involving a minor after a joint investigation by North Port Police and the FBI.

James Michael Holland, 36, of North Port, was arrested Thursday by the North Port Police Department.


   

frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments