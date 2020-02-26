NORTH PORT— After an 11-month investigation, North Port Police arrested a local man on 40 counts of possession of child pornography.
Luis Valenzuela, 58, of North Port was arrested and his computer was confiscated, according paperwork released Wednesday.
Detectives found 304 images of child pornography in Valenzuela's computer, five of which depicted sexual battery with a child under the age of 5.
The North Port Police Department received a tip in April 2019 about child pornography accessed in February on an IP address in North Port. It was later found to be owned by Valenzuela.
In May, detectives began surveillance around Valenzuela's home on the 2700 block of Vogler Lane.
At the end of July, detectives made contact with his wife, and explained that child porn had been accessed on their internet. She told detectives only she and her husband live at the home and their internet is password-protected, and they are the only ones with the password.
She told detectives they have two computers and a few tablets. She authorized detectives to check the computers on site. Authorities found no contraband on her computer. Although she did not have her husband's password to log in, detectives were able to review some deleted files.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the process which took two hours and the detectives found multiple images of child pornography. Detectives seized the computer and secured it in the Digital Forensics Lab at the police department.
Valenzuela's wife called him at work and informed him the detectives wanted to speak with him. Valenzuela met them at the police department and agreed to be interviewed.
In August, the detectives obtained a search warrant for Valenzuela's home, where detectives found he had a computer software which backed up his computer multiple times with the images of child porn before he deleted them.
Detectives also found bookmarks on Valenzuela's computer known for peer-to-peer child porn sharing, according to the affidavit. However, no peer-to-peer software connected to a network was found on his computer, detectives said.
Valenzuela was being held Wednesday in Sarasota County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000.
"We will not stop in the pursuit of justice when it comes to the abuse of children. If you think you’re getting away with it, you’re not," said Josh Taylor, communications manager for the city of North Port.
In a press release he warned that digital footprints do not disappear.
"Our far-reaching network will work to make sure our smallest victims have a voice, no matter how long it takes. Even just looking at images will result in serious charges and significant jail time. Don’t do it, or we will see you soon," he said.
