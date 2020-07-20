NORTH PORT— A North Port man was charged with illegally unloading more than 500 pounds of concrete on the east side of the city.
Police say illegal dumping on the east side of the city has been an ongoing issue.
Over the weekend, officers caught 44-year-old Segiy Panteleymonov, of the 3000 block of Barry Road, in the process of dumping the concrete.
Panteleymonov was arrested and charged with illegal dumping of more than 500 pounds, which is a felony. He was released Saturday on $1,500 bond.
Police caution that there will be increased surveillance on the east side of town looking for any illegal activity.
