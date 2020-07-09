NORTH PORT — A 34-year-old North Port man is accused of sexual battery against two victims since 2013, authorities said.
North Port Police arrested Brian Kober Johnson, 34, of the 1300 block of Montana Lane on Wednesday, according to reports released Thursday.
Police began investigating Johnson after arriving at Sadnet Lane and Bluebird Avenue on April 9 to find a young girl walking down a North Port street with her family following in a vehicle. Police interviewed the girl at the Sarasota Child Protection Center. She told police Johnson has been “touching her inappropriately for approximately the last three years and as recently as three weeks ago.”
Police charged Johnson with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a person younger than 16.
During that investigation, police learned of another potential victim. They interviewed the woman, who said Johnson had abused her beginning when she was 13 years old, and escalated when she was 15 in 2013. Johnson was 28 at the time, and lived at a home on Bobko Circle.
As a result of the investigation, Police charged Johnson with four counts of sexual battery and four more counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Johnson was booked in the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with a bond of $25,500, and remained there Thursday. Johnson has an arraignment in court set for Aug. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.