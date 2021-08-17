Joshua Harrington

Joshua William Harrington

 POLICE BEAT

NORTH PORT — A North Port man has been charged in connection with a May 23 brush fire that burned almost half an acre of woods, according to the North Port Police Department. 

When NPPD executed the warrant Monday, Joshua William Harrington, 28, of Vaden Court, was already in the Sarasota County Jail for violating a pretrial release condition for domestic violence charges.

NPPD reported that a white male was caught on a trail camera in the area of Flower Lane and Gladeview Circle around 7:30 p.m. right before the fire occurred May 23.

Investigators determined Harrington, who was reported to have been camping with another person, was in the area at that time.

His companion told police that Harrington had been trying to burn fire ants that kept biting them while at the campsite on someone else's private property.


Harrington had allegedly started the fire using "a cigarette lighter and a palm frond in a toilet bowl." They lost control of the fire, called the fire department and fled the scene.

The witness told authorities that it was an accident and that Harrington did not mean to burn down the woods.

Harrington was charged with reckless land burning, with a $120 bond. 

For his other charge of violating his pretrial release, he is still being held at Sarasota County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments