NORTH PORT — A man was arrested on felony charges for allegedly hitting Sarasota County deputies in an altercation late Tuesday night.
According to the arrest report, the suspect claimed to suffer from schizophrenia and said that he "did not mean to hurt anyone."
David Broslav, 26, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery against a first responder, battery against a first responder, and resisting arrest with violence.
Deputies were initially called to a residence on Santurce Avenue on Tuesday night. According to the report, Broslav was allegedly acting "aggressively" toward family members and threatening them with physical harm.
When deputies spoke with Broslav, he allegedly balled his fists and assumed a fighting stance. He also began speaking to deputies in a language none of them understood while "breathing heavily."
The report then said that deputies took out their tasers and told Broslav to sit in a nearby plastic chair. He complied after several attempts, but later threw the chair at a deputy.
Broslav then charged at two deputies, according to authorities, catching one deputy in a headlock. The deputy got loose and struck Broslav in the head with his baton.
"Eventually other deputies arrived on scene and the defendant was taken into custody after several Taser deployments," the report read.
Both the deputy and Broslav were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital of Venice for medical treatment.
According to the report, the suspect agreed to speak with deputies post-Miranda warning. He allegedly admitted to being "in conflict" with his family and claimed to be suffering from schizophrenia, adding that he "sees things that aren't there at times."
Broslav is due to appear in Sarasota County Court on Jan. 13.
