NORTH PORT — A jury convicted a North Port man of first-degree murder Friday in the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2020.
“Robert Parolisi stood trial this week for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend Amber Shildneck, who he shot multiple times,” the North Port Police reported in a release late Friday.
Parolisi shot 39-year-old Amber Shildneck in his Halbulm Street home May 1, 2020, according to court records.
Parolisi had called Schildneck, telling her to come to his house to retrieve her cat and her turtle on the night she was killed.
Parolisi drove away from the murder scene before police arrived, but police tracked him to northbound Interstate 75 and alerted other departments to be on the lookout. An officer in Alachua County near Gainesville spotted Parolisi and pulled him over. He stayed in his vehicle and waved a gun, causing police to close I-75 for several hours during the standoff, records show. He was captured the following morning.
Parolisi, 50, will have a sentencing hearing at a future date.
“Our only goal was for some form of justice for Amber and her loved ones,” police officials stated on social media. “A big thank you to everyone who took part. Special thanks to State Attorney Ed Brodsky and his team at State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit.”
Friends said Parolisi and Shildneck had an on-and-off relationship for about a decade prior to the homicide. They had planned to be married, but had called it off, according to stories previously published in The Daily Sun.
Parolisi was arrested for domestic battery in July 2014 by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. He was released on a $5,000 bond later that same day. The name “Amber” was written in the report, matching Shildneck’s first name, according to The Daily Sun‘s archives.
According to court records from that case, the two had a previous history of domestic violence that was undocumented. The case was later dropped in August 2014.
Shildneck was arrested in November 2018, this time on a felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with a man whose name is redacted on the court record. Shildneck told officers the man said he was going to kill her, but she did not believe him nor feel threatened, according to court records. The judge withheld adjudication in that case.
Shildneck was arrested in 2015 and was charged with domestic battery and domestic assault after throwing kitchen items and food at a man, according to court records. Both charges were later dropped.
