NORTH PORT — A jury convicted a North Port man of first-degree murder Friday in the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2020.

“Robert Parolisi stood trial this week for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend Amber Shildneck, who he shot multiple times,” the North Port Police reported in a release late Friday.


   
