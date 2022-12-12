Charles Kasten

Charles Kasten

SARASOTA — A North Port man was convicted on three charges of molesting a minor after a four-day trial.

Charles Kasten, 42, was originally arrested in 2020, after two minors reported to their caregiver that he had touched them inappropriately while they were in their beds.


