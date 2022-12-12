SARASOTA — A North Port man was convicted on three charges of molesting a minor after a four-day trial.
Charles Kasten, 42, was originally arrested in 2020, after two minors reported to their caregiver that he had touched them inappropriately while they were in their beds.
According to the 2020 probable cause affidavit, Kasten had been staying at the family's house and had left for work that morning. An adult in the home said that she remembered seeing him walk upstairs, despite the fact that he slept on the ground floor.
The adult spoke to one of the minors the next morning, according to the affidavit, who began crying and recalled that Kasten woke the minor up by touching the minor.
The adult subsequently called the North Port Police Department and told Kasten that he was not allowed to return to the residence.
Kasten was arrested in Manatee County on a warrant and returned to Sarasota County to await trial.
He was ultimately convicted on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation against a minor between ages 12 and 16, as well as two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a minor under 12 years, by a Sarasota County jury.
Court records indicate that a jury trial was scheduled twice and canceled twice before the final scheduling for late November and early December.
Records also indicate that Kasten chose to testify in his own defense, the only witness called for the defense in the trial.
Kasten is awaiting sentencing at Sarasota County Jail. Florida statutes estimate his minimum sentence as 25 years, with the maximum being life in prison.
