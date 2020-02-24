A 29-year-old North Port man died Monday in a collision on State Road 64 in Hardee County.

Around 10:30 a.m., Justin Davis was driving a 1992 Honda Civic eastbound when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle drifted across the centerline into the path of a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Davis’ vehicle struck the trailer’s left rear axle wheel assembly, killing him, the report stated. The driver of the truck, Lawrence Banuat, 34, of Dade City, was uninjured.

The FHP report stated the crash is under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments