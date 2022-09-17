NORTH PORT — A North Port man died after his small plane crashed into a South Carolina lake Sept. 10.
Todd J. Carrell, 55, was en route to Anderson, South Carolina when his plane ended up crashing about 12:39 p.m. into Lake Hartwell, near the South Carolina/Georgia border. He had taken off from Punta Gorda Airport at 9:40 a.m. that morning.
Flight Aware’s website provides tracking information and the plane’s history of flights for September.
Aviation Safety Network — a service of the Flight Safety Foundation — on its website shows the plane crashed on its approach to the airport.
The Federal Aviation Agency registry shows the plane was registered to Carrell and gave his address as being in Heron Creek, on Royal Poinciana Way in North Port.
On his LinkedIn page, Carrell is listed as the chief operating officer of Food Innovations, Inc., a Bonita Springs company that delivers fresh, perishable food.
No one answered the company’s phone on Saturday.
His wife, Ellen Carrell, told The Daily Sun the family did not wish to speak about the situation right now.
The South Carolina FOX news affiliate in Greenville reported that that the wreckage was in 121 feet of water and that it was difficult for divers to reach.
Carrell’s body was recovered Friday.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Agency are investigating the cause of the crash.
Flight Aware shows that the plane was flown twice in September prior to the fatal crash.
The last seconds of the Sept. 10 flight are shown on Flight Aware. Tracking history shows it began to descend at 12:35 p.m. and its speed began to slow, going to 182 miles per hour down from 211 mph at 12:36.18. At that point, it was at 1,600 feet. Eighteen seconds later the plane’s speed was down to 137 mph, while it had climbed to 2,100 feet.
At 12:36:54, its speed was 59 mph and it again climbed — to 2,300 feet.
The weather that day, according to a Hartwell, Georgia website, was clear, with temperatures just under 70 degrees. Winds were from the northeast at 9 miles per hour.
