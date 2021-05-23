NORTH PORT — A 61-year-old North Port man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash while heading north on I-75, north of Bee Ridge Road, in Sarasota County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The man was driving in a sport utility vehicle north on I-75 in the left lane but veered off the road to the right and collided with a fence and tree.
The vehicle came to rest on the grass shoulder.
FHP reported that the man may have suffered a medical episode leading up to crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
