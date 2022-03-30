Peter Manyak

NORTH PORT — Police arrested a North Port man on 40 counts of possession of child porn, according to reports released Wednesday by the North Port Police Department. 

Peter Migalovich Manyak, 52, of the 2200 block of Blackbird, was in the Sarasota County Jail without bond Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives acted on a tip that showed images and videos showing children performing sex acts were being downloaded onto a local IP address.

Detectives used a subpoena to get the customer's address from Comcast. 

Investigators got a search warrant and went to Manyak's home Tuesday. They found dozens of images and videos on his computer and placed Manyak under arrest.

He has an arraignment hearing set for May 6 at the Sarasota County Courthouse.

