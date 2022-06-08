NORTH PORT — A North Port man who told police he works as a culinary instructor at an area college faces multiple counts of possessing child pornography, police reported Wednesday.
Richard Allen Deivert, 55, of the 4100 block of Eldron Ave., was arrested Tuesday and was charged with 54 child pornography counts, according to arrest records.
He listed his employment as a culinary instructor at Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Drive, Sarasota.
Jeff LaLiberte, associate vice chancellor of Media and Public Relations for Keiser University, emailed a statement to The Daily Sun.
"The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff remains our top priority," it stated. "Mr. Deivert has been placed on immediate suspension and Keiser University will fully cooperate with the authorities who are investigating the matter. ...If further information is needed, please contact the North Port Police Department as it is the general policy of the University not to comment on employee issues."
Police began investigating Dievert after Microsoft sent tips to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children about child pornography being downloaded at a North Port location, records stated. The tip and the suspected IP address went to the Central Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force and then to the North Port Police Department.
Police got a subpoena for Comcast which led them to Dievert's home, according to the arrest report. Investigators found that multiple "cybertips" were reported for the same location using Bing, Google, MeWe and Snapchat social media accounts.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the MeWe account, a global social media and networking platform. They found several photos, including pornography depicting children, photos of Dievert's driver's license, and photos of Dievert in a chef uniform.
Police went to the home Tuesday and questioned Dievert after informing him of his rights. His responses to the questions were redacted from the arrest report.
Dievert was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, where he remained Wednesday without bond.
