A Massachusetts grand jury indicted a North Port man and five others on multiple felony counts involving firearms trafficking.
Donald Ashcraft, 38, of North Port, was one of six men charged with transporting guns from Florida and Michigan in an attempt to sell them in Massachusetts, the commonwealth’s Attorney General’s office stated this week.
Ashcraft faces eight counts of transporting a firearm into the commonwealth, trafficking a firearm, conspiracy to transport a firearm into the commonwealth, seven counts of carrying a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, eight counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and six counts of possession of ammunition, according to the attorney general’s office.
Ashcraft was also charged with two counts of possession of Class B and possession of class E drugs.
According to the attorney general’s office, Ashcraft and Craig Baier, 39, from Bradenton transported numerous firearms and conspired with three men from Massachusetts to do so.
Baier and Ashcraft were arrested July 28 with seven firearms, as well as ammunition and large-capacity magazines.
“During the course of the investigation, the AG’s Office also uncovered evidence of heroin and cocaine trafficking,” the release states. The investigation was led by Massachusetts State Police in collaboration with the state police Gang Unit, the Bristol County State Police Detectives Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The men will be arraigned in Bristol and Plymouth Superior Courts, according to the attorney general’s office. The dates have yet to be determined.
