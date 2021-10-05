NORTH PORT — A 26-year-old North Port man is facing sexual abuse charges on a child younger than 12, according to reports released Tuesday.
Adrian Castro, of the 5100 block of Greenwood Boulevard, was arrested Saturday on charges of one count of molesting a victim younger than 12, and one count of lewd behavior (exposure) to a victim younger than 16.
The alleged victim in the case told an adult that Castro had been acting inappropriately on two occasions, one time exposing himself while touching his "privates" and another where he committed a sex act on the victim, according to reports.
Castro has been arrested several times in Sarasota.
He pleaded no contest in 2017 to a battery charge, a first-degree misdemeanor.
In 2020, Castro was arrested in Osprey on two counts of DUI with property damage, battery, and escape, a felony.
Deputies reported that he hit a culvert and destroyed a traffic control signal, and a person riding with him was hurt. He then tried to run away from officers after he was handcuffed, court documents show.
Those charges have not been resolved, and Castro was out on bond for that arrest. His bond was revoked after Saturday's charges were filed.
Police searching Castro's vehicle Saturday also found a weapon. They added a charge of possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic violence injunction.
He was booked on $105,000 bond at the Sarasota County Jail and remained there Tuesday.
During his hearing Monday, a judge ordered that if he is released on a bail bond, that he have no contact with anyone younger than 18 while the legal proceedings are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.