A North Port man is accused of raping a minor he allegedly kidnapped in December.
North Port police arrested Michael Collin Reid, 37, in December, charging him with interfering with child custody, violating the terms of release and drug possession.
On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged Reid with sexual battery on a victim between the age of 12 and 18.
On Dec. 18, 2020, the guardian of the victim called the North Port Police Department saying Reid left the residence in his vehicle with the minor, according to court documents.
Earlier that evening, the guardian had found secretly recorded images of the victim undressing and putting on lotion on Reid's cellphone.
The guardian confronted Reid, and he became upset.
The victim left with Reid, despite the guardian's wishes for the minor to stay.
North Port police arrested Reid the following day on charges of interfering with child custody and taking a minor from the custody of the legal guardian, records show.
On Dec. 23, 2020, Reid was arrested again, this time on criminal mischief charges after North Port Police reviewed video of him removing a security camera from the guardian's home around 2 a.m. the previous night. The terms of his pre-trial release stated that Reid could not have contact with the victim.
Police found approximately 1 gram of cocaine in Reid's shirt pocket, his arrest report states, and police charged him with possession of cocaine in addition to the incident with the camera.
On Dec. 23, the North Port Police department asked Florida Department of Law Enforcement for investigative assistance because Reid had taken the minor out of Sarasota County to Manatee County, and criminal acts may have happened in both counties.
During an interview with the minor, investigators learned Reid and the victim had sexual intercourse twice on Dec. 18 at an unknown location, according to court records. On Dec. 19, Reid took the minor to his place of employment where the two had intercourse a third time.
A condom found at the location was submitted to a FDLE laboratory. The lab confirmed that both Reid and the minor's DNA were on the condom, police reports show.
The minor described the relationship with Reid as being familial and custodial, and that Reid had become a father figure and he was "obsessed and controlling" of the minor's activities.
Reid attempted to get power of attorney over the victim, but it was never endorsed or notarized, investigators reported.
As of Wednesday, Reid was being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond. An arraignment date is set for April 4.
