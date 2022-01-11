FORT MYERS — Larry Alan Goldman, of North Port, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license.
Goldman, 63, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the U.S Attorney's Office.
Goldman agreed to forfeit the 29 firearms he possessed or acquired during the commission of the offense, and to pay a $25,000 fine. He has not been sentenced yet.
Between February 2020 and August 2021, undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a confidential informant bought 14 firearms from Goldman’s vendor booth at a flea market in North Fort Myers, according to the plea agreement.
Goldman did not have a Federal Firearms License at the time that would have authorized him to sell the firearms.
"In September of 2021, ATF agents visited Goldman at his home in North Port and served him with a Notice of Unlicensed Firearms Dealing Violation, and Goldman agreed to stop selling firearms," Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Reichling said in a statement.
After their meeting with Goldman, ATF agents purchased two more firearms from him at the flea market in September and October 2021.
The ATF agents got a warrant, an on Oct. 19, they searched his home and and a truck and trailer. The seized 29 firearms and $36,828 in cash.
Agents estimate Goldman bought 313 firearms between January 2020 and September 2021.
