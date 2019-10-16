NORTH PORT — The place is a disaster zone.
Amid a front-yard strewn with rubbish and a sad-looking Ford sedan, are beer bottles, a cockeyed stove, a toppled canopy, random boxes and wheelbarrows and a lidless Circle K cooler.
But then you see the real sadness at the duplex on North Port’s San Lorenzo Avenue: a latex glove and disposable shoe covers lie next to the quiet street on which the duplex in faux slate siding sits. A shoe-cover dispenser is among those discards, items investigators at crime scenes use in mopping up after the action.
The pattern of what police and family insist happened Friday emerges even days later: beer and dominoes one minute, police in a special unit on a narcotics raid, one person in the duplex dead shortly thereafter. And then the investigators in gloves and mesh shoe covers documenting the scene.
But perspectives differ as to what happened Friday.
What’s not disputed is that Fernando Mora, 57, died in the raid. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Mora brandished a machete, and one officer shot him.
Mora died at the scene, according to a FDLE spokesperson.
Mora’s teen son from Mexico with a work visa was at the duplex, cuffed and face down in the driveway as police entered the home where Fernando Mora and a woman were, the son told family following his father’s shooting.
But Fernando Mora’s family on Tuesday didn’t like — or trust — the police version and reached out to media, talking about Mora’s time as a Mexican soldier, that he had an untroubled 20 years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant, landscaping and short-order cooking. He was also a father of two and a grandfather.
The machete is where fact and fiction merge, however, said Melissa Mora, Fernando Mora’s sister-in-law in Minneapolis.
Her husband, Ramon, is Fernando Mora’s younger brother, one of 12 or so siblings from Vera Cruz along the Gulf of Mexico.
“It’s completely unbelievable that he would do that,” Melissa Mora said of police allegations that Mora used a machete, even owned one, or acted violently, if he had.
“And really,” she added, “even if he had a knife, couldn’t they have disarmed this guy?”
She conceded that machetes are intrinsic in Mora’s culture, that his mother in Vera Cruz used one to chop firewood. And he did landscape in Florida’s creeping horticulture. Still, Mora raised his 15-year-old son to be nonviolent, non-confrontational, especially in an American culture of violence, which this year to date includes some 700 police shootings of suspects and others, according to the Washington Post, she said.
“You raise your hands,” she said of her husband’s family interacting with law enforcement.
While Melissa Mora wasn’t at the San Lorenzo duplex, her nephew was. He told Ramon and her that friends were outside drinking beer and playing dominoes early Friday evening. She also acknowledged that several men lived at the duplex and that one of them may have had ties to drug dealing.
What happened next is sketchy, but the nephew, Luis Mora, said police arrived, cuffed those outside, then entered the duplex. Luis Mora heard a boom, Melissa Mora said, likely a flash-bang grenade, then two or three gunshots.
A woman in the duplex was with Fernando Mora, the nephew said. Luis Mora was later questioned, learning then that his father was dead, Melissa Mora said. He is with relatives until Ramon Mora can sort things out. He travels today from Minneapolis to southwest Florida, likely heading to the Sarasota County coroner’s office to claim his brother, who leaves two children, two grandchildren and the 12 siblings.
Melissa Mora spent Saturday and Sunday chasing details in Fernando Mora’s death, she said, labeling the incident a “murder” rather than a killing.
“It’s like something out of a movie. We were like ‘Oh my gosh, what is going on?’ It just seems reckless, very reckless.”
FDLE spokesperson Jessica Cary declined comment, citing the raid and shooting as active investigations. The unnamed officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave per FDLE policy, she said. The police unit was multi-jurisdictional and out of Fort Myers. A Tampa FDLE unit assisted. Following the investigation, the case will be turned over to the state attorney’s office to decide whether criminal charges should be filed.
