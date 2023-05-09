NORTH PORT — A man and a woman are facing felony counts for shooting at a house from a vehicle, North Port police say.
Reports show Santos Zambrana-Lopez, 36, and Odessa Harrell, 35, are charged with three counts each of firing a weapon from a vehicle and firing a weapon into a building.
Zambrana-Lopez is also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police reported Tuesday that Zambrana-Lopez and Harrell went to a home on the 4000 block of Blackman Street in Harrell's Jeep Wrangler and fired shots from a 9mm pistol at the house.
The investigation started Sunday afternoon when a resident flagged down a North Port officer to report that a pistol had been stolen from his house. Officers spotted a 9mm shell casing outside the home and bullet marks on an outside wall.
An investigation led police to Zambrana-Lopez and Harrell, and eventually a hotel room at the Hampton Inn in North Port. Police found a 9mm pistol hidden under a mattress in the room.
Zabrana-Lopez was arrested in 2018 on five counts of possession of controlled substances, court records show.
Sarasota County deputies pulled him over for running a stop sign and he voluntarily allowed them to search his car, records show. He was charged with possession two oxycodone pills, a Xanax pill and a tramadol pill without prescriptions, and possession of crack cocaine.
He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced in 2019 to eight months in Sarasota County Jail.
Zambrana-Lopez's address is on the 4300 block of Sunburst Avenue, according to his arrest report.
Harrell is listed as living on the 3300 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port.
Both were booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Bond for Zambrana-Lopez was set at $75,000. Harrell's bond was set at $45,000. Both remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday.
