NORTH PORT — City commissioners are expected to finalize a pay package for a new city manager on Thursday.
That candidate, Alfred “Jerome” Fletcher II, was offered the job after interviews with commissioners, staff and residents Aug. 9-10.
Fletcher and Matt LeCerf, city manager of a small Colorado town, had visited North Port for those two days. An original candidate list had nine names, but North Port narrowed that to three. Caryn Gardner-Young dropped from the applicant list in July.
Fletcher reportedly accepted the city's offer and will resign a position with Montgomery County, Maryland, should he accept the pay package.
Montgomery is a 1-million person county of some 507 square miles. It dates to 1776, reportedly was where President James Madison hid when British troops sacked Washington, D.C., in 1812.
Fletcher is an assistant chief administrative officer reporting to a county executive. He had listed himself as a career public service worker, mostly in Washington and North Carolina, in online profiles. He wasn't immediately available for comment Monday.
“My goals include ensuring an outstanding quality of life for residents while maintaining fiscal and economic stability,” Fletcher had written on LinkedIn, a networking website.
“Everything looks really good,” North Port mayor Jill Luke said of talks with Fletcher, City Attorney Amber Slayton and Doug Thomas, a consultant with Strategic Government Resources.
That Texas firm was hired to find a replacement for Pete Lear, the former city manager. He was on paid leave after admitting to a sexual relationship with a city employee. Lear returned with a divided commission's approval but would resign in November.
Commissioners had wanted to offer Fletcher a four-year contract starting Oct. 1 with a $185,000 salary and a $5,000 increase after a six-month review. Other perks and temporary housing subsidies would be included in a package.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell had voted against Fletcher’s pay based on a lack of experience as a city manager, however. She is likely to do the same Thursday.
“I can't agree to that,” McDowell on Monday said of the salary offer. “It's too much for someone without that experience,” meaning time as a city manager with matching credentials from the International City/County Management Association.
Should the city and Fletcher agree to terms, he'll have a full plate once he starts, including filling department slots and pending retirements, navigating COVID-19 at city hall, as a few dozen workers had tested positive, according to a spokesperson.
City commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Thursday. City hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd. Sessions are open to the public.
